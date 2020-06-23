You are here

PM Lee calls for General Election

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 4:08 PM
PM Lee delivering a speech on General Election 2020 on June 23.
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is calling a General Election, after advising President Halimah Yacob to dissolve Parliament and issue the Writ of Election.  

In a national broadcast, Mr Lee explained his decision to call the GE now, saying that Singaporeans and the government must work...

