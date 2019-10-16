PM Lee hopeful economic growth above zero in 2019

[SINGAPORE] Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Wednesday that the city-state's economy should hopefully have expanded over the course of 2019.

Speaking at the Forbes global CEO conference in Singapore, Mr Lee said full-year economic growth in the trade-reliant city-state would be well under 1 per cent and above zero "if we are lucky".

Singapore, seen as a bellwether for the global economy, has been hit by the Sino-US trade war and a global downturn in the electronics industry and narrowly dodged recession in the third quarter.

REUTERS