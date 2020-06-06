You are here

PM Lee, other Cabinet ministers to speak in national broadcasts on Covid-19

Sat, Jun 06, 2020 - 4:07 PM

rk_LeeHsienLoong_060620.jpg
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and several other ministers will deliver a series of national broadcasts this month, from June 7 to June 20, about what a post-Covid-19 future looks like for Singapore and their plans to see the country through the challenges.
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

