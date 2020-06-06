PM Lee, other Cabinet ministers to speak in national broadcasts on Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and several other ministers will deliver a series of national broadcasts this month, from June 7 to June 20, about what a post-Covid-19 future looks like for Singapore and their plans to see the country through the...
