DEBATE ON PRESIDENT'S ADDRESS

PM Lee, Pritam in lively exchange over citizens' use of the vote and the reserves

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM
tanmindy@sph.com.sg@MindyTanBT

BT_20200903_MTPOLITICS2_4225617.jpg
Mr Singh said when the Opposition bench talks about the reserves, it is not thinking about raiding them. 'It's about slowing the growth slope of the reserves. So the principal is not touched,' he said.
PHOTO: GOV.SG

Singapore

PRIME Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh had a spirited debate in Parliament on Tuesday following Mr Lee's rhetorical question of how much longer can Singaporeans vote for the opposition while expecting the votes of others to ensure that the...

