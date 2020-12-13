PM Lee to address nation on Singapore's Covid-19 situation at 5pm on Monday

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SINGAPORE] PRIME Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be addressing the nation at 5pm on Monday to give an update on the Covid-19 situation and the outlook for next year.
The co-chairs of the ministerial task force tackling the pandemic - Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and Education Minister...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes