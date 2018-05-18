You are here

MALAYSIA POST-ELECTION

PM Mahathir to helm Education Ministry

DPM Wan Azizah will take charge of the Women's Affairs portfolio
Fri, May 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Petaling Jaya

MALAYSIAN Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad announced on Thursday that he will helm the Education Ministry, while his deputy Wan Azizah Wan Ismail will take charge of the Women's Affairs portfolio, The Star/Asia News Network reported.

Dr Mahathir was speaking to reporters after the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting in Petaling Jaya. "We will try to get 13 ministers sworn on Monday if the Istana (palace) agrees to it," he said.

Asked why he was taking on the Education portfolio, the 92-year-old premier remarked: "I took over education because so many people are unenducated in this country. Our method of teaching is outdated, we should devise new ways."

Dr Mahathir also announced that pardoned leader Anwar Ibrahim will take a sixth seat at the ruling coalition's presidential council, joining himself and the leaders of the four Pakatan Harapan parties namely Parti Keadilan Rakyat, Democratic Action Party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Parti Amanah Negara.

Meanwhile, the country's anti-graft agency will have a new head in the form of Mohd Shukri Abdull.

He was formerly part of the leadership at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) that investigated the scandal at state fund 1MDB in 2015 but was ordered to go on early leave until his retirement in Oct 2016. "To replace Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad, we have appointed Shukri to head the MACC," said Dr Mahathir.

Mr Dzulkifli resigned from his post as MACC chief on Tuesday and is now working at the Attorney-General's Chambers.

It was announced last week that Lim Guan Eng would be helming the finance ministry, while Muhyiddin Yassin would be appointed Home Minister, and Mohamad Sabu would be appointed Minister for Defence.

