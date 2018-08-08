You are here

Home > Government & Economy

PM says strong economy and sound finances needed to sustain building of S'pore in next 50 years

Wed, Aug 08, 2018 - 6:45 PM
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

pm.jpg

SINGAPORE needs a strong economy and sound government finances to help build the country for the next 50 years, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his National Day Message.

"We are not done building Singapore yet," he said. "By planning boldly and creatively, we can reimagine Singapore, remake our heartlands and rejuvenate our communities."

Mr Lee said this would be "a massive, long-term undertaking, lasting more than a generation". 

More than a strong economy and sound government finances, he said Singapore requires social cohesion, political stability and good government for many years to come in order to carry out and realise its vision.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Greater attention will be given to transforming education, healthcare and housing so that Singaporeans will have a better life, Mr Lee said. 

"When people express concern over the cost of living, these are three significant items they worry about," he said. "In Singapore, we ensure that these key public services are both of high quality and affordable to all Singaporeans, rich or poor."

Mr Lee, who delivered this year's National Day Message from Kampung Admiralty, said the integrated housing estate designed for senior citizens, is an example of what the government is doing to transform education, healthcare and housing to improve the lives of Singaporeans.

The flats there are senior citizen-friendly, boasting inbuilt features like grab bars and non-slip tiles. Located near the flats are a supermarket, a medical centre, a community garden, a childcare centre and a hawker centre.

Mr Lee said Kampung Admiralty is not just an innovative public housing project; it's also a model for future public housing.

"It meets a need as our society ages, encouraging the residents and their families to come together to build a community," he said. "HDB will continue to develop other innovative housing concepts, for the young as well as the old, so that future generations can also own their homes and live comfortably and happily in their neighbourhoods."

Mr Lee noted that Singapore has come a long way in just 53 years. "Today, we are a vibrant and flourishing city-state. Our economy continues to grow steadily – around 3 to 3.5 per cent in recent years. Productivity is improving, and incomes are rising. Singaporeans enjoy a good quality of life, better than many others in the world."

But he also warned that there are some clouds on the horizon. Trade tensions between major economies have seriously worsened, putting global trade, investments and business confidence at risk. Regional and international security is also in danger.

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

PSA International is majority shareholder of CrimsonLogic

Charity launches spoof Singapore ivory store in awareness stunt

New Zealand inflation expectations edge up to 1.86% in coming year: RBNZ survey

China's July exports rise more than expected despite US tariffs

Australia central bank upbeat on economy but in no hurry for rate hike

Editor's Choice

file6zc5dpj2acx5kd0dcz3.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit

BT_20180808_JLGRAB_3525559.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

GrabPay trains sight on govt efforts in e-payment collaboration

BP_Youtrip_070818_63_0.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, Mastercard, You Tech launch e-wallet

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
5 EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2018-08-06T044712Z_503813928_RC15C666AE50_RTRMADP_3_SINGTEL-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q1 profit down 7% on weaker results from Airtel, Telkomsel

nz-condo03-080818.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz-condo03-080818.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents unchanged in July; HDB rents rise 1%: SRX

nz_capitaland_130218_0.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Q2 profit up 4.4% on higher contributions from investment properties

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening