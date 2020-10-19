You are here

Poland to use national stadium as hospital as virus surges

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 6:01 PM

Poland's national stadium will double as a field hospital for Warsaw, a senior government official said on Monday, as a spike in coronavirus cases has strained health care facilities to the breaking point.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WARSAW] Poland's national stadium will double as a field hospital for Warsaw, a senior government official said on Monday, as a spike in coronavirus cases has strained health care facilities to the breaking point.

The decision came days after the government asked Poles to "stay home" and...

