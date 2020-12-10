You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Police arrest more than 20,000 suspects worldwide in online fraud sweep: Interpol

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Lyon

AUTHORITIES "on every continent" have arrested a total of over 20,000 people in the past year in an Interpol-coordinated blow against online and telephone fraudsters, the international organisation said.

Since September 2019, 35 countries have participated in the operation dubbed "First Light" that led to 21,549 arrests in more than 10,000 raids, as well as the seizure of almost US$154 million of "illicit funds".

It was "the first time law enforcement has cooperated with Interpol on a global scale to combat telecoms fraud, with operations taking place on every continent", the organisation said in a statement on Wednesday.

Following an "enforcement phase" in September-November last year, the investigation saw Interpol issue three so-called "Purple Notices" detailing techniques and equipment used in "telephone scams, investment fraud and fraud schemes taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic".

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The probe "underscored the transnational nature of many telephone and online scams, where perpetrators often operate from a different country or even continent than their victims", Interpol added.

Most of the crimes laid at suspects' feet included a "social engineering" element, where victims are manipulated into giving up personal information like passwords or bank details.

Interpol said it found instances of "business e-mail compromise, romance scams and 'smishing'," where SMS text messages are used to try and convince targets to hand over valuable details in a variant of more typical email "phishing" attacks.

Such scams have proliferated during the coronavirus pandemic, the organisation added.

One man in Singapore had even been convinced by fraudsters that he had been recruited for an Interpol operation.

Pretending to be Chinese police, they gave him a fake Interpol ID and told him to confiscate funds from an elderly woman. He was arrested when accompanying her to the bank to withdraw the cash.

As well as fraudsters contacting their victims across international borders, "the money extracted from victims is also likely to involve multiple countries as criminals use overseas bank accounts or money mules to launder their funds", Interpol said.

Interpol was slated to hold its yearly general assembly this month, but had to cancel due to the pandemic.

Its current president, South Korea's Kim Jong-yang, had been due to step down, but will now stay in the post until the next gathering. AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Border reopenings another plus for Singapore's recovery

UK warns people with 'significant' allergies to skip Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for now

Call for mass testing in South Korea amid rising third wave of virus

German exports inch up, giving economy hope of avoiding Q4 slump

There is still chance of a Brexit deal: Merkel

Japan's October machinery orders rebound

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 10, 2020 12:23 AM
Technology

Men with Covid-19 three times more likely to need intensive care: study

[PARIS] Men infected with Covid-19 are three times more likely to require intensive care than women and are at...

Dec 10, 2020 12:13 AM
Government & Economy

US wholesale inventories revised higher; sales surge

[WASHINGTON] US wholesale inventories increased more than initially estimated in October, suggesting inventory...

Dec 9, 2020 11:57 PM
Government & Economy

US job openings hit a three-month high

[WASHINGTON] US job openings unexpectedly rose in October to a level that's consistent with a gradual improvement in...

Dec 9, 2020 11:52 PM
Transport

US airport passenger numbers dip to lowest level since July 4

[WASHINGTON] The number of passengers screened at US airports dipped to 501,513 on Tuesday, the lowest number since...

Dec 9, 2020 11:47 PM
Consumer

Starbucks names Mellody Hobson as chair, a gain for Black directors

[NEW YORK] Coffee chain Starbucks on Wednesday named Vice Chair Mellody Hobson as head of its board, making her the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

German startup Volocopter to launch flying taxis in Singapore within three years

mm2 Asia proposes to merge its Cathay cinema business with Golden Village cinemas

Gulf Oil to buy OK Lim's Ocean Tankers assets in Singapore

Al Futtaim-related entities loaned Robinsons S$159m to fund trading losses

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for