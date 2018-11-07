You are here

Police shoot knifeman in Hong Kong station

Wed, Nov 07, 2018 - 11:46 AM

Police shot a man wielding a knife inside a busy Hong Kong subway station on Wednesday after he tried to attack them, officials said.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Police shot a man wielding a knife inside a busy Hong Kong subway station on Wednesday after he tried to attack them, officials said.

It is rare for police to shoot suspects in Hong Kong, where it is illegal for the public to carry firearms.

Officers tried to question him in Sham Shui Po station during a routine security search but he then pulled a 15-centimetre knife from his backpack, divisional commander Chow Ngai-kong told reporters.

After giving him a warning, a policewoman shot him and he was sent to hospital with a stomach injury, Mr Chow said.

Asked by reporters why police had fired at the man during rush hour at a busy station, Mr Chow said their lives had been under threat.

"The male was using a life-threatening sharp-edged weapon to try to attack officers at the scene," Mr Chow said.

"She has considered whether she has the opportunity to hit the target before she actually opened fire," he added.

The man was a Hong Kong identity card holder, Mr Chow said, giving no further detail on the suspect.

