You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Police will restrict use of TraceTogether data to 'very serious offences', says Shanmugam

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 7:15 PM

AK_ttt_0501.jpg
The police will restrict the use of data collected by Singapore's national contact tracing programme TraceTogether to "very serious offences", said Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam on Tuesday (Jan 5).
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

[SINGAPORE] The police will restrict the use of data collected by Singapore's national contact tracing programme TraceTogether to "very serious offences", said Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam on Tuesday (Jan 5).

Such data has been used once in a murder investigation, Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation initiative Vivian Balakrishnan revealed to the House.

The ministers were addressing concerns about TraceTogether, a day after it emerged in Parliament that the police are empowered to access this data under the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC). The news prompted widespread reactions online.

After Dr Balakrishnan made an unscheduled statement about the matter, Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) asked under what circumstances would the police call up TraceTogether data.

Said the Workers' Party chief: "Some clarification of this would be quite important for members of the public because everybody wants TraceTogether to succeed in view of the public health considerations. But this particular point has caused consternation and that also probably explains why Minister has decided to make this clarification."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Responding, Mr Shanmugam said the police's approach is that the use of such data is "restricted to very serious offences"."And while that requirement is not in the legislation, it will be carefully considered within the police, and discretion will be exercised in seeking this information."

He noted that the police have a duty to use the powers vested in them under the CPC."To give you an example, let's say there is a murder and the victim, victim's family, and information is available on the TraceTogether token," the minister said. "If police chose not to seek that information, you can imagine how the victim's family and indeed the rest of Singapore might react to that situation. You could even argue that there can be a judicial review application in such a situation."

On the murder case where TraceTogether data was used, Dr Balakrishnan said he was not privy to operational details and not in a position to comment further on the investigation.

Mr Vikram Nair (Sembawang GRC) said he supported the use of TraceTogether in such investigations because it is not only helpful in finding out who may have been near the scene of the crime, but could also exonerate people who are wrongly accused. "So I would suggest that people who are accused of assisting investigations should be able to request that the police do check their TraceTogether, to see if they may have alibis at the time of the offence," he added.

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

SingPost suspends all airmail to UK, destinations that transit via the UK

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Issuing limits raised for Singapore government securities and treasury bills

Economists expect retail sales to return to positive growth by February

IMDA seeks more views on draft code for providers of telco, media services

As China vaccinates, makers say jab works against mutations

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 07:19 PM
Government & Economy

SingPost suspends all airmail to UK, destinations that transit via the UK

[SINGAPORE] All airmail services - including Speedpost priority service - to the United Kingdom (UK) and...

Jan 5, 2021 06:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Vallianz Holdings defers distribution for US$22.5m perpetual securities

OFFSHORE support-vessel owner and operator Vallianz Holding has exercised its rights to defer a payment of...

Jan 5, 2021 06:44 PM
Consumer

Malaysian team turns pineapple waste into disposable drone parts

[BANGI, Malaysia] Malaysian researchers have developed a method to transform the fibre found in normally discarded...

Jan 5, 2021 06:31 PM
Stocks

STI finishes 0.03% higher in 'lacklustre' trading session

SINGAPORE'S benchmark Straits Times Index climbed 0.78 point or 0.03 per cent to 2,859.68 on Tuesday, on what some...

Jan 5, 2021 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore financial services fintech GoBear folds business

IMDA seeks more views on draft code for providers of telco, media services

UK freight shipping costs quadruple after Brexit and Covid-19

Mitsubishi partners with startup to sell lab-grown beef in Japan

Higher food costs stalk Britons as Brexit reality hits home

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for