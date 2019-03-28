You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Pompeo 'saddened' as Italy joins China's mega-project

Thu, Mar 28, 2019 - 8:10 AM

AK_mp_2803.jpg
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voiced disappointment Wednesday after Italy joined China's "Silk Road" network of transport and trade links, saying it was not in the ally's long-term interest.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voiced disappointment Wednesday after Italy joined China's "Silk Road" network of transport and trade links, saying it was not in the ally's long-term interest.

Rome's populist government signed a "non-binding" protocol with visiting President Xi Jinping on Saturday that made Italy the first nation in the Group of Seven major economies to become part of the signature Chinese project.

"It's disappointing anytime any country begins to engage in behavior and commercial interactions with China that aren't straight up," Mr Pompeo told the House Foreign Affairs Committee in response after a lawmaker asked about the Italian decision.

"We're saddened because we think the people of those countries ultimately lose," Mr Pompeo said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Under the Silk Road initiative, named for the ancient trading route across Eurasia, China is funding major rail, road and sea infrastructure as it seeks a big boost in international trade.

Mr Pompeo, however, said that China practiced "debt-trap diplomacy" with its state-owned or state-controlled enterprises looking after only their own interests.

"It may feel good in the moment - you think you got a cheap product or a low-cost bridge or road built. And in the end there will be a political cost attached to that which will greatly exceed the economic value of what you were provided," he said.

The United States has stepped up its warnings around the world about China's growing economic clout.

It has notably urged nations not to choose Chinese telecom giant Huawei to upgrade to fifth-generation communications, voicing privacy and security fears.

Critics say that the United States is mostly trying to shore up its own businesses which are facing tough competition, with Huawei selling phones that are substantially cheaper than Apple's.

AFP

Government & Economy

China launches month-long safety probe after deadly chemical blast

Saudi Aramco to acquire US$69b Sabic stake in record Mideast deal

US-China trade war 'imperils' Amazon forest, experts warn

China slams British warning over Hong Kong freedoms

Trump says Google CEO committed to US, not Chinese military

US-China trade talks open in Beijing

Editor's Choice

cbd.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD to see identity shift

file74nvs2naq9xm7bhgnfn.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Three areas singled out for bumped-up R&D funding after govt review

file74gn7ecynxsdluchbf8.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million

Most Read

1 Property agency OrangeTee & Tie partners home services startup Helpling
2 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
3 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
4 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain
5 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences

Must Read

cbd.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD to see identity shift

file74nvs2naq9xm7bhgnfn.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Three areas singled out for bumped-up R&D funding after govt review

file74nqiz8bi6g16comhnlx.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Two incentives to rejuvenate the city

Mar 28, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, SGX, ST Engineering, Yanlord Land

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening