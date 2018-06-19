You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Pompeo says he will likely visit North Korea's Kim soon

Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 6:58 AM

2018-06-18T145656Z_1836770791_RC1492F6E370_RTRMADP_3_USA-TRADE-POMPEO.JPG
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday he expects to meet with Kim Jong Un soon to flesh out details of the North Korean leader's promise of nuclear disarmament.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday he expects to meet with Kim Jong Un soon to flesh out details of the North Korean leader's promise of nuclear disarmament.

As Washington's top diplomat, Mr Pompeo laid much of the groundwork for last week's historic summit between Kim and President Donald Trump, and is now planning follow-up talks.

Addressing business leaders at the Detroit Economic Club, Mr Pompeo said it was "hard to know" if and when the two heads of state would hold another summit to finalise a deal.

But more discreet diplomacy is continuing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There's a lot of work between here and there. My team is already doing it. I'll likely travel back before too terribly long," Mr Pompeo said.

"We still need to flesh out all the things that underlay the commitments that were made that day in Singapore."

Before the Singapore summit, Mr Pompeo had met twice with Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, once secretly in his previous post as director of the CIA.

Many experts and Trump critics have suggested Kim came away from Singapore having won cheap US concessions in exchange for a vague promise of future disarmament.

But Mr Pompeo insisted that Kim is serious.

"He has made very clear his commitment to fully denuclearize his country," Mr Pompeo said. "That's everything, right? it's not just the weapon systems, it's everything.

"In return for that, the president has committed to making sure that we alter the armistice agreement to provide the security assurances that Chairman Kim needs."

Separately, Mr Pompeo's office said, the secretary spoke to his South Korean counterpart Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha "to discuss next steps in the wake of the historic Singapore summit."

Earlier, Mr Kang had said that sanctions against North Korea could be eased as soon as it takes "substantive steps towards denuclearization," seemingly setting the bar lower than Washington.

But Mr Pompeo's office said both allies remain "committed to the goal of complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization."

According to the Russian foreign ministry, Mr Pompeo also spoke about North Korea by telephone with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

AFP

Government & Economy

One dead, five wounded in Swedish shooting: police

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

May exports growth hits 7-month high but outlook is cloudy

Australia unions' decline curbing wage growth

Funds wary of Malaysia as 1MDB swells debt

Japan's exports accelerate in May, surplus with US lowest since 2013

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_190618_1.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

JAPAN-STOCKS-MARKETS-062806.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

cs-Leonie08.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Real Estate

Jump in May home sales lifts hopes for second half

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices
4 Stock market remains in correction mode
5 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_OCBC_190618_1.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

JAPAN-STOCKS-MARKETS-062806.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

cs-Leonie08.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Real Estate

Jump in May home sales lifts hopes for second half

BP_OCBC_190618_4.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC keen to expand into onshore wealth management in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening