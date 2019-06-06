You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Pompeo warns of divided Venezuela opposition: report

Thu, Jun 06, 2019 - 6:43 AM

BP_Mike Pompeo_060619_14.jpg
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned during a closed-door meeting that divisions within Venezuela's opposition were hurting efforts to oust President Nicolas Maduro, a report said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned during a closed-door meeting that divisions within Venezuela's opposition were hurting efforts to oust President Nicolas Maduro, a report said on Wednesday.

The Washington Post said Mr Pompeo made the comments at a meeting last week in New York of which it had a recording, despite the official US support for self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido.

Washington and more than 50 other countries have recognised Mr Guaido since he proclaimed himself interim president in January, beginning a months-long power struggle with Mr Maduro in the economically-devastated country where shortages of food, medicine and other essentials have forced millions to flee.

Mr Maduro has withstood an intense US sanctions campaign and enjoys support from Russia, China and Cuba, as well as his own military.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Our conundrum, which is to keep the opposition united, has proven devilishly difficult," Mr Pompeo was quoted as saying.

"The moment Maduro leaves, everybody's going to raise their hands and (say), 'Take me, I'm the next president of Venezuela.' It would be 40-plus people who believe they're the rightful heir to Maduro."

He reportedly blamed competing interests for the failure of Mr Guaido's April 30 bid to set off a decisive uprising, which quickly fizzled out.

Divisions in Venezuela's opposition are no secret but the United States has frequently said that the emergence of Mr Guaido, a 35-year-old engineer, had offered a fresh face that brought unity.

AFP

Government & Economy

Resolving trade tensions 'immediate priority' for G-20: IMF's Lagarde

Denmark's Liberal PM Rasmussen concedes election defeat

US economy sees 'slight' gains; some slowing in manufacturing: Federal Reserve

IMF cuts China's 2019 GDP growth forecast to 6.2% on trade woes

Transport, air-con are key green investment areas in Asean: expert

China curbs developers' funding to cool market

Editor's Choice

BP_AustProp_060619_1.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

BT_20190606_LMXCITY_3801241.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cityneon eyes China growth after Citic Capital investment

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
3 Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy
4 Singapore Academy of Law launches legaltech accelerator
5 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts

Must Read

BP_AustProp_060619_1.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

BT_20190606_CCHORANGIT08M_3801421.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Garage

Monk's Hill Ventures invests in cyber security startup Horangi

BP_Pudong_060619_2.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Government & Economy

IMF cuts China's 2019 GDP growth forecast to 6.2% on trade woes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening