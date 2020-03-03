Pope tests negative for novel coronavirus: Italian newspaper

Pope Francis, who cancelled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy because he is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday.

[VATICAN CITY] Pope Francis, who cancelled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy because he is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said he had no immediate comment on the report.

The 83-year-old Roman Catholic leader, who had part of one lung removed because of an illness decades ago, also cancelled most audiences last week. REUTERS