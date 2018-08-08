You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Post-Brexit Britain's military will remain 'tier one,' minister says

Wed, Aug 08, 2018 - 6:43 AM

US-BRITAIN-DIPLOMACY-183028.jpg
British Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson insisted Tuesday that Britain's military will not be diminished after it leaves the European Union next year.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] British Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson insisted Tuesday that Britain's military will not be diminished after it leaves the European Union next year.

"Britain leaving the European Union has no impact in terms of the security and defense of Europe," Mr Williamson said in a speech at the Atlantic Council in Washington.

"Britain is a major global actor. We have always been a tier one military power and we always will be a tier one military power," he added.

Mr Williamson's comments come after Prime Minister Theresa May in June reportedly declined to commit to saying Britain would remain a "tier one" military power in the future, amid ongoing uncertainty about Britain's post-Brexit economy and international relationships.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a speech largely aimed at convincing American counterparts that Britain remains a dependable partner despite the chaos surrounding Brexit negotiations, Mr Williamson said that leaving the EU provided Britain with an opportunity to "redefine" its place in the world.

"In some ways, the European Union has limited our vision, discouraged us from looking to the horizon," he said.

"Now we are being freed to reach further and aim higher. The UK Is determined to seize these new opportunities."

Mr Williamson then met with US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis at the Pentagon.

Mr Mattis wrote to Mr Williamson this summer urging Britain, which already meets the two per cent of GDP spending pledge for Nato members, to kick in more cash or risk being supplanted by France as America's closest military ally in Europe.

Mr Mattis said the letter was "meant as an additive effort in support of our allies."

Some observers in Britain suggested Mr Williamson had solicited the letter to add ammunition to his calls for more defence spending.

Mr Mattis declined to say if Mr Williamson had asked him to write the letter.

"This is the normal collaboration, the normal consultation between allies is what this is," he said.

AFP

Government & Economy

US' Mattis throws support behind new space-focused military command

Italian govt flexes muscles with flagship labour law approval

Argentina's former VP Boudou convicted of corruption

Spanish jet accidentally fires missile above Estonia: defence ministry

First round of US tariffs on Chinese goods to hit US$50b on Aug 23: USTR

Trump ex-lawyer being investigated for tax fraud: report

Editor's Choice

Aug 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit

BT_20180808_JLGRAB_3525559.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

GrabPay trains sight on govt efforts in e-payment collaboration

BP_Youtrip_070818_63_0.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, Mastercard, You Tech launch e-wallet

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
5 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Aug 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit

BT_20180808_JLGRAB_3525559.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

GrabPay trains sight on govt efforts in e-payment collaboration

BP_Youtrip_070818_63_0.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, Mastercard, You Tech launch e-wallet

Aug 8, 2018
Startups

ClassPass deploys war chest for Singapore market grab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening