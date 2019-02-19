You are here
Pound rises as seven moderate Labour MPs quit the party
They have resigned because of what they see as rising anti-Semitism and Jeremy Corbyn's Brexit policies
London
THE pound rose slightly on hopes of either a Brexit deal or another referendum after seven moderate Labour MPs resigned from their party.
The formation of independent moderate-left Labour MPs raises the possibility that centrist "Remain"-supporting Conservative MPs could
