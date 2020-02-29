You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Powell says Fed ready to act as coronavirus poses 'evolving' economic risks

Sat, Feb 29, 2020 - 6:08 AM

nz_powell_290226.jpg
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said the central bank will "act as appropriate" to support the economy in the face of risks posed by the coronavirus epidemic, though he said the economy remains in good shape overall.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said the central bank will "act as appropriate" to support the economy in the face of risks posed by the coronavirus epidemic, though he said the economy remains in good shape overall.

"The fundamentals of the US economy remain strong," Mr Powell said in a statement released as stocks headed for their worst week since the financial crisis.

"However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook. We will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy."

The statement, flagging the Fed's willingness to move if the health emergency posed by the illness known as Covid-19 continues to spread and impact the economy, came in response to soaring expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates at its upcoming March meeting.

Stocks briefly pared losses after Mr Powell's comments, and traders of interest-rate futures piled into bets the US central bank will reduce interest rates by a half of a percentage point at its mid-March meeting, and another half a point by July.

SEE ALSO

US: Dow slumps again to finish worst week since October 2008

"The economic risk created by Covid-19 will lead the Fed to cut rates this spring," Northern Trust economist Carl Tannenbaum said.

Until the chair spoke, Fed officials largely focused on the fact that the virus outbreak had not seemed to dent US economic data, and most signalled they expected the outbreak to be contained and any economic damage to be modest.

By Friday, however, investors were anticipating Fed action with such certainty it could prove hard for the central bank not to move for fear that disrupting those expectations would cause damage of its own.

Mr Powell's pledge to "act as appropriate" echoes a phrase he first used in June 2019 in the face of what were at the time rising risks from trade policy uncertainty. The Fed skipped a rate cut in the meeting that took place two weeks later, but delivered a quarter-point reduction in July, and two more such cuts at subsequent meetings.

This time, in characterising the virus as posing "evolving" risks and saying the Fed will use its tools to "support" the economy, the Fed chair appeared to leave open the door to potentially bigger and faster action, if needed.

That is how Fed funds futures traders appeared to take it. They are now pricing in more than an 80 per cent chance of a new 1 per cent to 1.25 per cent Fed target range for short-term borrowing costs by March 18, when the Fed next meets, down from the current 1.5 per cent to 1.75 per cent range. Pricing also shows traders expect rates to drop to the 0.5 per cent to 0.75 per cent range by July. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Robust R&D, healthcare systems paramount in virus fight

Govt has resources and will to act if more support needed to mitigate Covid-19: Heng

Bonuses for public officers in Covid-19 crisis; pay cuts for MPs, ministers

Singapore aims to halve 2030 peak emissions by 2050

Streamlining govt e-services, expanding digital MC scheme among Smart Nation efforts unveiled

New coronavirus cluster surfaces in Singapore

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 29, 2020 06:01 AM
Stocks

US: Dow slumps again to finish worst week since October 2008

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks suffered another downbeat session on Friday to conclude the worst week since the 2008...

Feb 29, 2020 05:56 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks shed US$1.5t as virus fears spur week-long selling frenzy

[BENGALURU] European shares ended the week down roughly US$1.5 trillion in their worst weekly performance since the...

Feb 28, 2020 11:58 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Feb 28, 2020 11:16 PM
Companies & Markets

Rex International posts Q4 net loss, but swings back to black for FY2019

REX International on Friday posted a net loss of US$3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a net...

Feb 28, 2020 11:01 PM
Consumer

Coronavirus wipes up to 70m euros off Deutsche Post's Feb earnings

[BERLIN] The coronavirus outbreak has wiped up to 70 million euros (S$107 million) off Deutsche Post's operating...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.