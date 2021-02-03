 Pritam: Is TraceTogether police access worth compromising trust?, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

PARLIAMENT

Pritam: Is TraceTogether police access worth compromising trust?

Proposed law now seeks to improve protection of privacy of data acquired
Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

file7ec2rbm8wjm1m1z28xh.jpg
Workers' Party Member of Parliament and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh asked if it was worth compromising the trust "needed to win the Covid-19 fight", for the sake of adding to the police's existing "abundance of investigative tools".
PHOTO: MCI

BT_20210203_JABILL3_4433507.jpg
Dr Balakrishnan said: "We acknowledge our error in not stating that data from TraceTogether is not exempt from the Criminal Procedure Code."

Singapore

BOTH sides of the House saw the issue of police access to TraceTogether data as one of balancing public health against public safety, but disagreed on the balance of risks, in Tuesday's debate on a Bill to formalise the government's approach.

Workers' Party Member of...

