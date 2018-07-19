You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Programme launched to lift Singapore food manufacturing skills

Minister Chan Chun Sing says workers are only one of five ingredients for success
Thu, Jul 19, 2018 - 5:50 AM
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

_IMD8387.JPG
Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing on Wednesday rolled out the skills framework to support manpower development in the food manufacturing sector.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

MINISTER for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing on Wednesday rolled out the skills framework to support manpower development in the food manufacturing sector.

Speaking at the official opening of homegrown food-flavour manufacturer KH Roberts' integrated manufacturing

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Jul 19, 2018
Startups

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

Jul 19, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS joining the dots on illicit fund flows with data analytics

Most Read

1 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
2 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
3 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
4 UK house prices fall as London decline intensifies
5 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jul 19, 2018
Startups

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

2017 a bumper year for insurance par fund returns

BT_20180719_SCA19_3505223.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Leading corporate lights crowned

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening