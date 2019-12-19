You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Putin says Trump impeachment based on 'made-up grounds'

Thu, Dec 19, 2019 - 7:25 PM

WH_putin_021470.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that the impeachment of Donald Trump was based on "made-up" grounds, adding he did not believe it marked the end of the US president.
PHOTO: AFP

[MOSCOW] Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that the impeachment of Donald Trump was based on "made-up" grounds, adding he did not believe it marked the end of the US president.

"It still needs to go through the Senate, where the Republicans have a majority," Mr Putin said after the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power.

"And it is hardly likely that they are going to push out of office a representative of their own party, on grounds that are absolutely made-up," he added.

Speaking at his marathon end-of-year news conference, Mr Putin described the events in the US legislature as "simply the continuation of a internal political fight" between Democrats and Republicans.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He reproached the journalist who asked the question for "speaking about Trump as if he is finished".

SEE ALSO

House votes to impeach Trump for obstruction of Congress

Mr Trump was impeached Wednesday over a telephone conversation where he pressured Ukraine's president to investigate his potential White House challenger in 2020, the veteran Democrat Joe Biden.

Mr Putin indicated he believed this was only a pretext used by the Democrats to impeach Mr Trump after failing to corner him over claims that Moscow interfered in the presidential elections that brought him to power.

"The Democrats accused Trump of a plot with Russia, and then it emerged that there was no kind of plot. It could not be the basis of an impeachment," said Mr Putin.

"Then they thought up some kind of pressure on Ukraine."

AFP

Government & Economy

Taiwan's central bank raises growth outlook amid trade boost

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Bank of Japan to begin lending ETFs to investors, unveils details

Homeward bound? Deadline looms for North Korea's overseas workers

British PM Johnson sets out plan for power

Bank of Japan keeps policy steady, offers gloomier view on output

BREAKING

Dec 19, 2019 07:31 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan's central bank raises growth outlook amid trade boost

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's central bank joined the growing ranks of economic forecasters raising their growth outlooks for...

Dec 19, 2019 07:23 PM
Transport

BMW and Daimler quit carsharing service in US, Canada

[FRANKFURT] Luxury carmakers BMW and Daimler have announced that they will ditch their joint carsharing scheme in...

Dec 19, 2019 06:57 PM
Companies & Markets

KS Energy wins fresh contract extension for rig in Vietnam

MAINBOARD-LISTED oilfield supply and services provider KS Energy has won another contract extension worth about US$6...

Dec 19, 2019 06:43 PM
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit, A-HTrust investors to get new stapled units on Dec 31

UNITHOLDERS of merging real estate investment trusts Ascott Residence Trust (Ascott Reit) and Ascendas Hospitality...

Dec 19, 2019 06:32 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly