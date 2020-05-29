You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Qatar denies Gulf bloc exit rumours

Fri, May 29, 2020 - 6:46 AM

nz_doha_290547.jpg
Qatar denied on Thursday that it plans to quit the Gulf Cooperation Council as it prepares to mark three years of isolation led by the regional bloc's heavyweight Saudi Arabia.
PHOTO: AFP

[DOHA] Qatar denied on Thursday that it plans to quit the Gulf Cooperation Council as it prepares to mark three years of isolation led by the regional bloc's heavyweight Saudi Arabia.

However, the gas-rich state cautioned that the effort by three of the GCC's six members to isolate Doha economically and politically meant people in the region were "doubting and questioning" the organisation.

Rumours of Qatar's imminent departure from the GCC, founded in 1981 and headquartered in Riyadh, have been swirling in Gulf capitals in recent weeks, with analysts and diplomats flagging it as a possibility.

"Reports claiming that Qatar is considering leaving the GCC are wholly incorrect and baseless," Qatar's assistant foreign minister Lolwah al-Khater told AFP.

"Such rumours must have originated from people's despair and disappointment with a fractured GCC, which used to be a source of hope and aspiration for the people of the six member countries," she said.

SEE ALSO

Trump planning new arms sale to Saudi Arabia, says senator

"As we are reaching the third year of the illegal blockade on Qatar by Saudi, UAE and Bahrain, there is no wonder why the people of the GCC are doubting and questioning the GCC as an institution.

"Qatar hopes the GCC will once again be a platform of cooperation and coordination. An effective GCC is needed now more than ever, given the challenges facing our region."

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, along with non-GCC member Egypt, abruptly cut diplomatic, economic and travel ties with Doha in June 2017 over their insistence that Qatar was too close to Iran and backing radical Islamist movements.

Qatar fiercely rejected the charge and refused to budge on any of the 13 demands made by its allies-turned-adversaries. They include the closure of the Doha-based Al Jazeera news network and shutting a Turkish base.

The dispute will enter its third year on June 5.

"Qataris are asking themselves what benefit a membership in the GCC still has, as the organisation has been usurped by Saudi Arabia and the UAE to coerce the smaller states into followership, while no initiative is being made to bring the Gulf Crisis to an end," said King's College assistant professor Andreas Krieg.

Oman and Kuwait are the other two members of the body, which oversees regional economic and military coordination, along with Qatar and its regional rivals.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Fury after Pennsylvania lawmakers concealed Covid-19 diagnosis

Cancer patients twice as likely to die from Covid-19: study

UN Security Council to discuss Hong Kong on Friday: diplomats

US indicts North Koreans, Chinese over US$2.5b network to dodge sanctions

Trump signs order targeting social media giants' legal protections

Some 50 world leaders call for post-pandemic cooperation

BREAKING NEWS

May 29, 2020 07:00 AM
Energy & Commodities

Fourth Iranian fuel tanker enters Venezuela, US slams 'distraction'

[BENGALURU] The Venezuelan navy said it escorted a fourth fuel tanker from Iran through its waters on Thursday,...

May 29, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Fury after Pennsylvania lawmakers concealed Covid-19 diagnosis

[WASHINGTON] Republicans in the US state of Pennsylvania faced calls for their resignation on Thursday after a...

May 29, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Cancer patients twice as likely to die from Covid-19: study

[WASHINGTON] People with cancer are more than twice as likely to die from Covid-19 than those without it, a large...

May 29, 2020 06:54 AM
Technology

Google cautions EU on AI rule-making

[BRUSSELS] Google warned on Thursday that the EU's definition of artificial intelligence was too broad and that...

May 29, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

UN Security Council to discuss Hong Kong on Friday: diplomats

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] The United States and Britain have called for the UN Security Council to meet on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.