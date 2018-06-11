You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Qatar takes UAE to UN human rights court over boycott

Mon, Jun 11, 2018 - 10:42 PM

doc70jdfk2rq3tyxyot3xk_doc6vp8hdpeq441giyyijq4.jpg
The high-rise skyline of Qatar’s capital Doha. The government of Qatar said on Monday it was taking the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations' International Court of Justice over what it described as human right violations.

[LONDON] The government of Qatar said on Monday it was taking the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations' International Court of Justice over what it described as human right violations.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a boycott on Qatar in June 2017, severing diplomatic and transport ties with the tiny, rich state, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Doha denies that and says the pressure is aimed at stripping it of its sovereignty.

"As set forth in detail in Qatar's application to the International Court, the UAE led these actions, which have had a devastating effect on the human rights of Qataris and residents of Qatar," the government said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash, in a post on Twitter, dismissed the claims as another of Doha's "lies".

The Qatari government said the UAE enacted a series of measures that discriminate against Qataris, including expelling them from the UAE, prohibiting them from entering or passing through the UAE, ordering UAE nationals to leave Qatar, and closing UAE airspace and seaports to Qatar.

Qatar said it believed the actions were in violation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD) - including discrimination on the basis of nationality - of which the UAE and Qatar are both signatories.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt are not signatories of the CERD convention.

Qatar requested that the court order the UAE to take steps to comply with its obligations under the CERD, ceasing and revoking the measures and restoring the rights of Qataris.

It also requested that the UAE makes reparations, including compensation, but gave no details of the amount it might be seeking.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Fed, ECB to tighten policy in tandem

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore Business Federation, Enterprise Singapore lead business mission to East Africa

Trump accepts invitation to make state visit to Singapore in November

Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan

Kim, Trump in countdown to historic summit

Editor's Choice

BP_semiconductor_110618_2.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Technology

No swan song for Singapore semiconductors

BP_Lee_110618_8.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted, says PM

BT_20180611_UWSUMMIT11K1QD_3466903.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting

Most Read

1 S'pore seeking arrest of Jho Low in 1MDB scandal since 2016
2 Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area
3 Kim, Trump expected to arrive in Singapore on Sunday
4 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
5 Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted, says PM
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_TrumpLee_110618_103.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

US president meets PM Lee at Istana, says Trump-Kim summit will 'work out nicely'

BP_TrumpLee_110618_103.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Capella_110618_66.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump-Kim summit will strengthen strong ties between US and Singapore: American business group

Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump accepts invitation to make state visit to Singapore in November

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening