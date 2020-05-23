You are here

Ramadan rule-breakers: Indonesians try to beat Eid exodus ban

Sat, May 23, 2020

Indonesians are turning to smugglers and bogus travel documents to get around bans on an annual end-of-Ramadan exodus that could send coronavirus cases skyrocketing in the world's biggest Muslim majority nation.
Thousands are using any trick in the book to reach their hometowns...

