Record 386 new Covid-19 cases in S’pore; 65-year-old Singaporean is 9th person to die from virus

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 12:01 AM

There are 222 more cases linked to the S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, Singapore’s largest cluster which now has 586 cases.
PHOTO: AFP

[SINGAPORE] Singapore reported a record 386 new cases of Covid-19 infection on Monday (April 13), of which 280 are linked to known clusters.

The vast majority of these are foreign workers living in dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update.

A 65 year-old male Singapore Citizen has also become the ninth here to die of complications due to Covid-19 infection.

The man was first confirmed to be infected on April 9, the ministry said in a statement, adding that Khoo Teck Puat Hospital has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them.

Four new clusters have also been uncovered at CitiWall, ABC Hostel, Tech Park Crescent dormitory and Kranji Dormitory.The latest cases bring Singapore’s total to 2,981.

THE STRAITS TIMES

