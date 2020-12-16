Record climate disasters in Asia-Pacific push millions to 'breaking point'

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[KUALA LUMPUR] Asia-Pacific has faced a record number of climate-related disasters in 2020, affecting tens of millions of vulnerable people already hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Red Cross said on Wednesday.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes