Registers of Electors open for public inspection from March 14 to 27

Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 8:10 PM

Singapore citizens aged 21 and above can check their particulars in the registers electronically or head to community centres or clubs near their homes, or the Elections Department in Prinsep Link, with their NRIC or passport.
[SINGAPORE] The lists of Singaporeans eligible to vote at the next general election have been revised and are open for public inspection from March 14 to 27.

This was announced on Friday afternoon (March 13), after the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) had published its report on the latest changes to electoral boundaries, suggesting that the next general election could be called soon.

The revised voter rolls contain the names of all qualified electors as of March 1.

Singapore citizens aged 21 and above can check their particulars in the registers electronically, at "Voter Services" on the Elections Department website or under "Profile" on the SingPass Mobile app.

They can also head to community centres or clubs near their homes, or the Elections Department in Prinsep Link, with their NRIC or passport.

Singaporeans who are abroad can do so at Singapore overseas missions that serve as overseas registration centres.

During the inspection period, people can head to the Elections Department website, community centres and clubs, the Elections Department building, or Singapore overseas missions that serve as overseas centres to submit their claims or objections.

They can submit a claim, for example, to include their name or update their particulars in the registers. They can also submit an objection to remove a name from the register for the electoral division that person is in.

People who did not vote in a past election, and who therefore had their names removed from the registers, can apply to have their names restored.

Singaporeans now overseas who have lived in Singapore for least 30 days between March 1, 2017, and Feb 29, 2020, can apply to register as overseas electors to vote at overseas polling stations.

Those who had registered earlier as overseas electors will still need to re-register on the Elections Department website.

Applications will not be processed from the third day after the writ for an election is issued until after Nomination Day if the election is uncontested - or until after Polling Day, if a poll is to be taken.

