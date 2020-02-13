You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Rents lift US core inflation

Thu, Feb 13, 2020 - 10:41 PM

doc799ucasi834nqvsod67_doc78j8ftdikg24kcukfqz.jpg
In the 12 months through January, the core CPI increased 2.3 per cent, rising by the same margin for four straight months.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US underlying consumer prices picked up in January, while the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week, suggesting the economy was stable enough for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates on hold this year.

The consumer price index excluding the volatile food and energy components rose 0.2 per cent in January as Americans paid more for accommodation and apparel, after edging up 0.1 per cent in December. The so-called core CPI was up by an unrounded 0.2423 per cent last month. Underlying inflation in January was also lifted by increases in the prices of airline tickets, healthcare, recreation and education.

In the 12 months through January, the core CPI increased 2.3 per cent, rising by the same margin for four straight months. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the core CPI increasing 0.2 per cent in January and gaining 2.2 per cent year-on-year.

The Fed tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for its 2 per cent inflation target. The core PCE price index rose 1.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis in December. It undershot its target in 2019. January PCE price data will be published later this month.

Inflation is likely to be supported by a tightening labour market.

SEE ALSO

US weekly jobless claims at nine-month low; productivity rebounds

In a second report on Thursday, the Labour Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 205,000 for the week ended Feb 8.

Economists had forecast claims rising to 210,000 in the latest week. The four-week moving average of initial claims, considered a better measure of labour market trends as it irons out week-to-week volatility, was unchanged at 212,000 last week.

The reports from the Labour Department on Thursday followed on the heels of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks to lawmakers this week that the "economy is in a very good place, performing well." Mr Powell added that "over the next few months, we expect inflation to move closer to 2 per cent, as unusually low readings from early 2019 drop out of the 12-month calculation."

The US central bank last month left interest rates steady. It is widely expected to keep monetary policy on hold this year after it reduced borrowing costs three times in 2019.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

New party boss in China's Hubei pledges to contain coronavirus

Japan reports its first death from coronavirus

British finance minister quits in reshuffle upset

Coronavirus: 8 new cases in Singapore, including 5 more linked to Grace Assembly church

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

As China needs virus masks, phone and diaper makers fill void

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 13, 2020 10:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Overseas Education posts 16% rise in FY2019 net profit of S$8m

MAINBOARD-LISTED Overseas Education Ltd, which runs international school Overseas Family School, kept its bottom...

Feb 13, 2020 10:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Challenger Tech posts 11.6% fall in Q4 net profit of S$5.07m

CONSUMER electronics retailer Challenger Technologies posted shrinking fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, with the...

Feb 13, 2020 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

New party boss in China's Hubei pledges to contain coronavirus

[BEIJING] The new Communist Party chief of Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China, said...

Feb 13, 2020 10:05 PM
Garage

Traveloka-backed PouchNATION extends Series B round to TIX ID

EVENT management technology startup PouchNATION has extended its Series B round to include TIX ID, an online cinema...

Feb 13, 2020 09:51 PM
Banking & Finance

Pound rallies as Javid resignation prompts fiscal speculation

[LONDON] The pound rallied while gilts fell after Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid resigned, causing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly