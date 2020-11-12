You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Republicans add another seat in US Senate with Alaska win

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 6:58 AM

rk_DanSullivan_121120.jpg
Incumbent Dan Sullivan was easily reelected with more than 57 per cent of the vote, according to CNN and NBC television projections.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump's Republican Party won another seat in the US Senate Wednesday, with a victory in Alaska that puts it one vote away from a majority in the upper house of Congress.

Incumbent Dan Sullivan was easily reelected with more than 57 per cent of the vote, according to CNN and NBC television projections.

His victory confirms the strong performance of the Republican Party in the congressional elections, which were held on November 3 at the same time as the presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

The Republicans now have 50 seats, compared to 48 for the Democrats in the 100-seat Senate. Two seats are still to be filled in runoffs scheduled for January 5 in the southern state of Georgia.

The Democrats would have to win both seats to catch up with the Republicans and give Mr Biden more room to implement his policies. It would then be Vice President Kamala Harris's voice that would decide the tie in a 50-50 vote in her role as president of the Senate.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

No law can be passed in the United States without the upper house, which also has the power to approve the president's appointments: his secretaries, his ambassadors, and the judges, especially on the Supreme Court.

If the Senate remains Republican, Mr Biden, who sat in it for 36 years, would have to use his skills of bi-partisanship and negotiation.

The President-elect said on Tuesday that he was confident that he would be able to work with a sufficient number of congressional lawmakers from the other side.

Mr Trump has now won Alaska and three more electoral votes, US media said on Wednesday, in a boost that does not change Mr Biden's White House win.

Mr Biden now has at least 279 of the 538 electoral college votes - he needed 270 - and Mr Trump now has 217.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Greece to offer 50% tax break for returning professionals and "digital migrants"

Brazil, UK discuss potential post-Brexit trade pact

Trudeau says Canada won't give in to China pressure to free Huawei's Meng

HK travel bubble to help Singapore aviation take off when time's right

Singapore's travel easing is a risk game

Asean leaders to sign China-backed RCEP amid US election uncertainty

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 12, 2020 07:09 AM
Life & Culture

Rare Russian pink diamond sells for US$27m

[GENEVA] A rare pink diamond derived from the biggest raw stone of the colour ever found in Russia was sold for US$...

Nov 12, 2020 07:07 AM
Government & Economy

Greece to offer 50% tax break for returning professionals and "digital migrants"

[ATHENS] Greece is preparing a law that will offer a hefty tax incentive to workers who move there from abroad, with...

Nov 12, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil, UK discuss potential post-Brexit trade pact

[BRASILIA] The top trade representatives for Brazil and the UK held a videoconference on Wednesday to discuss...

Nov 12, 2020 06:55 AM
Transport

Germany to buy 38 new Eurofighter jets

[BERLIN] European plane maker Airbus said on Wednesday it had signed a contract to supply 38 new Eurofighters to...

Nov 12, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Trudeau says Canada won't give in to China pressure to free Huawei's Meng

[OTTAWA] Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday held firm that Canada will not bow to pressure to release Huawei...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Issues hit shoppers using GrabPay at start of 11.11 sales

Hot stock: Ascendas Reit sheds 6.3% after unveiling acquisitions, S$1.2b fundraising

Australia's biggest IPO in two years to price from Friday

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Sembmarine, Keppel, Valuetronics, Frasers Property

WeWork's chief legal officer Jennifer Berrent in talks to leave: sources

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for