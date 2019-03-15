Retrenchments at a 7-year low last year

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE labour market improved on several fronts over the whole of last year, with retrenchments down to the lowest level since 2011.
Total employment growth last year was the highest since 2014; the number of people with jobs rose by 38,300.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg