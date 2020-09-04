Review, adapt policies as tackling inequality becomes tougher: Maliki

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
AS reducing inequality and sustaining social mobility becomes harder over time, Singapore must monitor, review and adapt its policies as needed, said Second Minister for Education and for Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman on Thursday, the fourth day of debate on the President's...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes