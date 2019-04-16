Revised voter rolls for next General Election open for viewing

Get our introductory offer at only
THE updated voter rolls of Singaporeans eligible to vote in the next General Election are now open for public inspection, the Elections Department (ELD) said on Monday.
There are a total of 2,594,740 electors in the Registers of Electors, which was certified on Monday.
