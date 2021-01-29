You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Russia to launch 'Sputnik-Light' Covid vaccine in Feb

Fri, Jan 29, 2021 - 10:57 PM

[MOSCOW] Russia will launch the one-dose "Sputnik-Light" version of its coronavirus vaccine in February, the vaccine's producers said on Twitter on Friday.

Russia has described "Sputnik-Light", which could be used for export, as a possible temporary solution to help countries with high infection rates make their vaccine supplies go further.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Parliament to debate Bill on TraceTogether data use on Monday

UN voices alarm about Myanmar after military threats, coup fears

US household spending falls, while stimulus boosts incomes

Former China Huarong chairman executed after bribery conviction

Hong Kong economy shrank a record 6.1% in 2020

To resume travel, develop system to verify Covid-19 tests, vaccines: PM Lee

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 29, 2021 10:55 PM
Government & Economy

Parliament to debate Bill on TraceTogether data use on Monday

[SINGAPORE] A law to formalise assurances that data from the Covid-19 TraceTogether contact tracing programme can be...

Jan 29, 2021 10:40 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX, Temasek JV partners Covalent Capital for end-to-end digital infrastructure

MARKETNODE, the joint venture between Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Temasek announced last week, has entered into a...

Jan 29, 2021 10:31 PM
Government & Economy

UN voices alarm about Myanmar after military threats, coup fears

[YANGON] The United Nations and Western governments voiced alarm on Friday over threats by Myanmar's military that...

Jan 29, 2021 10:26 PM
Government & Economy

US household spending falls, while stimulus boosts incomes

[WASHINGTON] US household spending fell for a second-straight time in December and incomes rose with more pandemic...

Jan 29, 2021 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

Former China Huarong chairman executed after bribery conviction

[BEIJING] The former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management, Lai Xiaomin, was executed on Friday following his...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SGX, Temasek JV partners Covalent Capital for end-to-end digital infrastructure

Metro unit acquires 30% stake in UK student accommodation property for £4m

To resume travel, develop system to verify Covid-19 tests, vaccines: PM Lee

Parkway Life Reit divests industrial property in Japan for 2.9b yen

US data centre contribution boosts MIT's Q3 DPU

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for