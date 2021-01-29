You are here
Russia to launch 'Sputnik-Light' Covid vaccine in Feb
[MOSCOW] Russia will launch the one-dose "Sputnik-Light" version of its coronavirus vaccine in February, the vaccine's producers said on Twitter on Friday.
Russia has described "Sputnik-Light", which could be used for export, as a possible temporary solution to help countries with high infection rates make their vaccine supplies go further.
REUTERS
