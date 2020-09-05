You are here

Russia's Covid-19 vaccine 'passes early trial test'

Sat, Sep 05, 2020 - 7:15 AM

Early tests of a Russian coronavirus vaccine showed encouraging results when details were published Friday, but experts said the trials were too small to prove safety and effectiveness.
[LONDON] Early tests of a Russian coronavirus vaccine showed encouraging results when details were published Friday, but experts said the trials were too small to prove safety and effectiveness.

Russia announced last month that its vaccine, named "Sputnik V" after the Soviet-era satellite...

UK names Australia's Abbott as trade adviser

Trump, Biden could feud or make peace at 9/11 event

Much ado about minimum wage

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020

Firms to get up to S$30,000 for each new worker if they hire more locals in next 6 months

Self-employed relief expect to total S$2b, more than budgeted S$1.2b

