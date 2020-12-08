S Korea to boost testing amid threat of 'medical collapse'

Get our introductory offer at only
Seoul
SOUTH Korean President Moon Jae-in called on Monday for expanded coronavirus testing and more thorough tracing as the country struggles to control its latest and largest wave of infections.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 615 new Covid-19 cases...
