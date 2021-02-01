 S$13.8b spent by government on Covid-19 response operations, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

S$13.8b spent by government on Covid-19 response operations

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 8:18 PM

yq-sghealthcareworkers3-210102.jpg
The sum was used to secure critical medical and emergency supplies such as personal protective equipment.
BT PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

[SINGAPORE] A total of S$13.8 billion was allocated for Covid-19 response operations by the government in last year's budget, including S$10 billion for medical and emergency operations and supplies, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Monday (Feb 1).

In a written reply to a...

