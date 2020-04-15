Safe-distancing enforcers not allowed to ask offenders to pay fines on the spot: MEWR

ENFORCEMENT officers deployed to ensure elevated safe-distancing measures are observed in public and not allowed to - and "would never" - ask offenders to pay the fine on the spot, the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (MEWR) said on Wednesday.

"Notices for fines will be issued to offenders in hard copy either on site, or through the mail," the ministry said, cautioning members of the public against handing over cash or giving their bank account details to individuals who claim to be enforcement officers.

In addition, these officers are the only officers - besides police officers - who can take enforcement action by issuing composition fines against the public for flouting safe-distancing measures. Safe-distancing ambassadors only help to "guide" businesses and individuals to comply with measures.

From April 16, enforcement officers and ambassadors can be identified through their red "Enforcement Officer" and "Safe Distancing Ambassador" passes respectively. Enforcement officers may also wear a red armband.

Anyone found to have impersonated an enforcement officer will be investigated by the police. Under the Penal Code, the offence of cheating by personation carries an imprisonment term which may extend to five years, or a fine, or both. The offence of impersonating a public servant carries an imprisonment term which may extend to two years, or a fine, or both.

But the government also takes a "serious view of, and will not tolerate, those who verbally or physically abuse our enforcement officers and ambassadors".

"We will not hesitate to take strong action against egregious offenders, including criminal prosecution," said MEWR in the statement. Cases of physical or verbal abuse will be reported to the police for follow-up; these cases will be considered separately from the principal offence under which the offender is to be charged.