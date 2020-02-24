You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Sanders would 'absolutely' use US military if needed

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 6:36 AM

WH_Bernie Sanders _100535.jpg
Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders has said that if elected president he would "absolutely" use the military if warranted, both to protect US interests and to support its allies.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders has said that if elected president he would "absolutely" use the military if warranted, both to protect US interests and to support its allies.

He also said he would be willing to meet with the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong Un, as President Donald Trump has done.

Mr Sanders has emerged with an early lead in the Democratic nominating process, and as a self-declared democratic socialist his foreign and security policies are starting to draw closer scrutiny. But he has denied being a pacifist.

In an interview airing Sunday on CBS's 60 Minutes, the Vermont senator was asked in what circumstances he, as commander-in-chief, would deploy US military forces. He listed these criteria:

"Threats against the American people, to be sure. Threats against our allies. I believe in Nato.

SEE ALSO

Sanders blasts Russia for reportedly trying to boost his presidential campaign

"I believe that the United States, everything being equal, should be working with other countries in alliance, not doing it alone."

'WE WILL NOT SIT BY' 

When the interviewer asked whether he would order military action if Taiwan came under attack from China, Mr Sanders replied:

"Yeah. I mean, I think we have got to make it clear to countries around the world that we will not sit by and allow invasions to take place, absolutely."

The senator, who scored a resounding victory Saturday in the Nevada presidential caucuses, was asked if he would follow Mr Trump's example and meet with the North Korean leader.

"Yeah, I mean I've criticised Trump for everything..." he said. "But meeting with people who are antagonistic is, to me, not a bad thing."

Mr Sanders added that he believed Mr Trump was "unprepared" when he met with Kim - their meeting last year in Hanoi collapsed in disagreement.

"But I do not have a problem with sitting down with adversaries all over the world."

In a recent New York Times survey of the Democratic candidates, Mr Sanders and fellow Senator Elizabeth Warren said they would continue Mr Trump's personal diplomacy with Kim, but former vice-president Joe Biden, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg and Senator Amy Klobuchar said they would not.

CONSCIENTIOUS OBJECTION 

Mr Sanders, along with Mr Biden and Mr Bloomberg, also said he would consider using force to pre-empt an Iranian or North Korean nuclear or missile test.

Mr Sanders is known best for his positions on economic justice - particularly the yawning gap in the US between the wealthiest Americans and those much less well-to-do.

But as his chances of winning the Democratic nomination rise, scrutiny is bound to intensify on other issues.

As a student at the University of Chicago during the turmoil of the 1960s and 1970s, Sanders belonged to several leftist and anti-war groups, including the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.

In 2015, when a Politico interviewer questioned him about his decision to register as a conscientious objector during the Vietnam War, he replied: "I am not a pacifist."

"I supported the war in Afghanistan," in the aftermath of the Sept 11, 2001 attacks, he noted.

In 1991, however, he had opposed the first Gulf War.

Mr Sanders told Politico that he had backed the Clinton administration's military actions in Kosovo and President Barack Obama's air strikes in Syria.

But he then added, "I happen to believe from the bottom of my heart that war should be the last resort."

AFP

Government & Economy

Mega rally to kick off Trump's first official visit to India

Canada warns indigenous rail blockades could cripple economy

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

Money FM podcast: Budget 2020 review 

Slow recovery for Singapore companies with China operations amid outbreak

More may be prepared to speak up on corporate malfeasance

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 24, 2020 06:41 AM
Government & Economy

Mega rally to kick off Trump's first official visit to India

[AHMEDABAD, India] Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to welcome his US counterpart Donald Trump to India with a...

Feb 24, 2020 06:38 AM
Government & Economy

Canada warns indigenous rail blockades could cripple economy

[MONTREAL] The Canadian government warned on Sunday that indigenous protests that have blocked rail lines for more...

Feb 24, 2020 06:33 AM
Government & Economy

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

[ROME] An elderly cancer patient became the third person known to be infected with the coronavirus to die in Italy,...

Feb 23, 2020 11:06 PM
Government & Economy

Concern over coronavirus spread grows with cases jumping in South Korea, Italy and Iran

[SEOUL] International concern about the spread of coronavirus outside China grew on Sunday with sharp rises in...

Feb 23, 2020 09:57 PM
Companies & Markets

Broadway Industrial served 2 writs of summons, statements of claim

BROADWAY Industrial Group announced on Sunday that it has been served two writs of summons and statements of claim...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly