Saudi Arabia begins inoculating with Pfizer vaccines

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Riyadh
SAUDI Arabia began inoculating people in the kingdom with a Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, becoming the first Arab country to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech jab. Saudi Arabia received two shipments of the vaccine on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, health authorities asked...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes