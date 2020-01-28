You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Saudi Arabia says Israelis cannot visit 'for now'

Tue, Jan 28, 2020 - 8:34 AM

nz_faisal_280133.jpg
But Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told CNN Israelis are not welcome at the moment in Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's holiest sites.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[DUBAI] Israeli citizens are not allowed to come to Saudi Arabia, the kingdom's foreign minister announced on Monday after the Jewish state said it gave its citizens the green light to visit.

Israel's interior ministry on Sunday said Israeli citizens, both Muslims and Jews, have the right to travel to Saudi Arabia for religious and business visits.

But Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told CNN Israelis are not welcome at the moment in Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's holiest sites.

"Our policy is constant. We don't have relations with Israel and holders of Israeli passports cannot visit the kingdom for now," he said, according to CNN's Arabic website.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Like most Arab countries, Saudi Arabia does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

SEE ALSO

Saudi Arabia monitoring impact of Wuhan virus on oil market

Israel has peace deals with only two Arab countries - Jordan and Egypt - but its occupation of Palestinian territory has long served as a major factor preventing similar accords with the rest of the Arab world.

Israel has, however, been seeking to build ties with Gulf nations in recent months.

"We strongly encourage the reaching of a solution" to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, said Bin Farhan.

"When a peace treaty between the Palestinians and Israel is reached the question of Israel's integration in the region will be on the table (for negotiations) I believe," he added.

His comments came as US President Donald Trump said in Washington that his Israeli-Palestinian peace plan - already rejected by the Palestinians - has a "chance" and will be unveiled on Tuesday.

AFP

Government & Economy

WHO says still probing if Chinese virus can spread before symptoms

First coronavirus case confirmed in Germany: Bavarian health ministry

Trump offers China help as virus spreads, markets reel

Americans should 'reconsider travel' to China over virus: State

Singapore confirms fifth case of Wuhan virus

Britain tells travellers from China virus city to self-isolate

BREAKING

Jan 28, 2020 08:38 AM
Companies & Markets

Global Invacom expects closure of Shanghai ops to incur up to US$10.5m in losses

MAINBOARD-LISTED Global Invacom will recognise one-off losses of between US$9.5 million and US$10.5 million in...

Jan 28, 2020 08:31 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong, China, Taiwan: Markets closed for holiday

[HONG KONG] Financial markets in Hong Kong, China and Taiwan are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.

Jan 28, 2020 08:19 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower for second day on virus fear

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday for the second straight day on fears over the widening coronavirus...

Jan 28, 2020 08:15 AM
Government & Economy

WHO says still probing if Chinese virus can spread before symptoms

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization said on Monday it remained unclear if the deadly coronavirus spreading in...

Jan 28, 2020 08:13 AM
Government & Economy

First coronavirus case confirmed in Germany: Bavarian health ministry

[BERLIN] Health authorities in Germany's southern Bavarian region have confirmed the country's first case of the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly