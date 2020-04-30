You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Saudi Arabia wealth fund builds team to hunt for global bargains

Thu, Apr 30, 2020 - 10:52 PM

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia's US$320 billion sovereign wealth fund has reassigned some staff to finding quick trading wins in global markets battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Public Investment Fund, which until five years ago was a holding company for government stakes in domestic businesses, sees this as an opportunity to broaden its global portfolio, according to people familiar with the fund, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. So far, its acquisition of stakes in energy and entertainment firms represent big bets that things will return to normal sooner than later as the world recovers from the pandemic shock.

The PIF is looking into "any opportunity" arising from the economic wreckage of the crisis, said the fund's governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan at a virtual event last week. The fund expects to see "lots of opportunities," he said, citing airlines, energy and entertainment companies as examples.

The PIF's mandate was broadened in 2015 by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to include international investments to support economic diversification. It will take some massive home runs to make a difference for the oil-rich kingdom, which is losing foreign reserves at the fastest rate since at least 2000. The central bank's net foreign assets last month dropped more than 5 per cent from February to US$464 billion, the lowest since 2011, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

While a fund spokesman declined to provide any details about the new investing team - its manager or its composition - he said the strategy was to "actively seek strategic opportunities in Saudi Arabia and around the world that have strong potential to generate significant long-term returns."

SEE ALSO

Oil back below US$15 on glut, producers start cuts

The fund's biggest wagers are in the industry Saudi Arabia knows best. In recent weeks, it has amassed US$1 billion of stakes in four European energy firms - Equinor, Royal Dutch Shell, Total and Eni.

There's also a view that enough people will drop newly acquired social-distancing habits: it took an 8.2 per cent stake in Carnival after the cruise operator's shares slumped due to the coronavirus and has agreed to buy a majority stake in English Premier League football club Newcastle United.

And this week the fund reported it built a 5.7 per cent stake - worth more than US$450 million - in Los Angeles-based concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment after its shares fell almost 50 per cent since the start of the year.

The approach isn't just a bet on companies but on the behavior of the whole market, whether the big losers lead any rebound.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

US personal spending plummeted by a record 7.5% in March

US weekly jobless claims remain elevated as millions more seek benefits

Banks to follow standard deferment of more consumer loans: MAS

ECB holds off on big moves for now

Circuit breaker can be eased, economy restarted after new Covid-19 numbers come down: PM Lee

Euro zone economy shrinks at record rate, worse to come

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 30, 2020 10:25 PM
Companies & Markets

SATS expects 60-70% plunge in Q4 profit and losses in Q1 FY2021

GATEWAY services provider SATS expects its profit to decline by 60 to 70 per cent year-on-year for the fourth...

Apr 30, 2020 10:02 PM
Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy enters facility of up to US$87m with Keppel unit

TWO indirect subsidiaries of KrisEnergy have entered a credit facility agreement of up to US$87 million with...

Apr 30, 2020 09:53 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open lower after another spike in jobless claims

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks opened lower Thursday following another spike of jobless claims in the wake of...

Apr 30, 2020 09:50 PM
Government & Economy

US personal spending plummeted by a record 7.5% in March

[WASHINGTON] US personal spending plummeted in March by the most on record as widespread shutdowns and job losses...

Apr 30, 2020 08:45 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims remain elevated as millions more seek benefits

[WASHINGTON] Millions more Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits last week, suggesting that layoffs were...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.