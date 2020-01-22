You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Saudi prince may have been involved in Bezos phone hacking: UN experts

Wed, Jan 22, 2020 - 11:12 PM

doc78yjlmk879l16vg1r2ce_doc78yjihgo1gmzqlwigqh.jpg
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) may have been involved in a plot to hack the phone of Amazon's billionaire boss Jeff Bezos (L), United Nations experts said on Wednesday.
AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may have been involved in a plot to hack the phone of Amazon's billionaire boss Jeff Bezos, United Nations experts said on Wednesday.

The UN special rapporteurs, Agnes Callamard and David Kaye, said they had information pointing to the "possible involvement" of the prince in the alleged 2018 cyberattack. Saudi officials have dismissed the allegations as absurd.

Cybersecurity experts hired by Bezos, the world's richest man, concluded his phone was probably infiltrated by a video file sent from a WhatsApp account purportedly belonging to Prince Mohammed in 2018, according to a person familiar with the matter.

They said the device began leaking massive amounts of data about a month afterwards, the source said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ms Callamard, the special rapporteur for extra-judicial killings, and Mr Kaye, special rapporteur for free expression, said the allegation of Saudi involvement "demands immediate investigation by US and other relevant authorities".

SEE ALSO

Amazon offers India's small business owners US$1b olive branch

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud dismissed the allegations on Wednesday.

"I think 'absurd' is exactly the right word," he told Reuters in an interview in Davos. "The idea that the crown prince would hack Jeff Bezos' phone is absolutely silly."

The allegations could nonetheless further damage relations between tech tycoon Bezos and Riyadh, and risk harming the kingdom's reputation with foreign powers and investors.

The alleged cyberattack is said to have taken place months before the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a fierce critic of the Saudi government and a columnist for the Bezos-owned Washington Post.

Prince Mohammed, or MbS, said last year that the killing was carried out by rogue operatives and that he did not order it.

In another previous flashpoint, Bezos' security chief said last year that the Saudi government had gained access to the Amazon CEO's phone and leaked messages to US tabloid the National Enquirer between Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, a former TV anchor who the newspaper said he was dating.

A month before, Bezos had accused the newspaper's owner of trying to blackmail him with the threat of publishing "intimate photos" he allegedly sent to Sanchez.

The Saudi government has denied having anything to do with the National Enquirer reporting.

The Guardian first reported the crown prince's alleged involvement in a phone hacking plot on Mr Bezos.

Saudi Arabia's US embassy also dismissed the allegations.

"We call for an investigation on these claims so that we can have all the facts out," it said in a message posted on Twitter.

Amazon declined to comment.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Senate sets impeachment rules in trial's marathon first day

Hong Kong reports first 'preliminary positive' case of new virus

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

International partners ink pact with IMDA to collaborate on digital trade

India's top court gives govt more time to explain divisive citizenship law

Wuhan urges people to stay away in bid to contain China virus

BREAKING

Jan 22, 2020 11:02 PM
Stocks

US: S&P, Nasdaq hit new highs on waning China virus fears, earnings

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit fresh all-time highs at the open on Wednesday, as investors took heart...

Jan 22, 2020 10:42 PM
Companies & Markets

MCT posts 5.6% rise in Q3 DPU to 2.46 S cents

MAPLETREE Commercial Trust (MCT) on Wednesday posted a third-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.46 Singapore...

Jan 22, 2020 10:30 PM
Life & Culture

South Korean army to discharge transgender soldier

[SEOUL] A transgender soldier who enlisted as a man and underwent a sex change last year will be discharged from...

Jan 22, 2020 10:08 PM
Government & Economy

Senate sets impeachment rules in trial's marathon first day

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate set the rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, setting a more relaxed...

Jan 22, 2020 09:37 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong reports first 'preliminary positive' case of new virus

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong reported its first suspected case of the new SARS-like virus Wednesday in a man who arrived in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly