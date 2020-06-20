Saving India's migrant workers

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
A "bad boy" of Bollywood movies makes an unusual transformation from screen villain into a real-life do-gooder. Sonu Sood just could not stand by and watch millions of jobless workers walking thousands of miles back to their village homes when the coronavirus pandemic shut down their workplaces...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes