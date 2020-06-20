You are here

THE BROAD VIEW

Saving India's migrant workers

Actors, social workers are among scores of ordinary people helping India's poor, starving and hungry.
Sat, Jun 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200620_HMMOVE20A_4150657.jpg
The pandemic affected 40 million migrant workers who had left their homes to work in another state, city, or district. There were 139 million interstate migrants in India, according to the Census of 2011, and many have gone back home.
PHOTO: AFP

BT_20200620_HMMOVE20A_4150657.jpg
Bunker Roy, an extraordinary social worker, has been doing relief work in the village of Tilonia in Rajasthan since 1972. Beyond his relief work in Rajasthan, he supported his local community organisations across India to reach the last mile to deliver food and other relief material to the neediest.
BT FILE PHOTO

A "bad boy" of Bollywood movies makes an unusual transformation from screen villain into a real-life do-gooder. Sonu Sood just could not stand by and watch millions of jobless workers walking thousands of miles back to their village homes when the coronavirus pandemic shut down their workplaces...

