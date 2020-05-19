You are here

Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 1:32 PM

A Chinese laboratory has been developing a drug it believes has the power to bring the coronavirus pandemic to a halt.
[BEIJING] A Chinese laboratory has been developing a drug it believes has the power to bring the coronavirus pandemic to a halt.

The outbreak first emerged in China late last year before spreading across the world, prompting an international race to find treatments and vaccines.

A...

