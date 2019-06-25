You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Scores ill, schools closed in Malaysia due to toxic fumes

Tue, Jun 25, 2019 - 3:32 PM

file75xjw3y7lrt15xuj14aq.jpg
Scores of people have fallen ill and hundreds of schools have been closed in Malaysia due to toxic fumes believed to have come from a chemical factory, authorities said Tuesday.
BT PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

[KUALA LUMPUR] Scores of people have fallen ill and hundreds of schools have been closed in Malaysia due to toxic fumes believed to have come from a chemical factory, authorities said Tuesday.

It was the second serious incident involving poisonous gas in Pasir Gudang district, in southern Johor state, in three months after thousands of people became sick in March when waste was dumped in a river and emitted noxious fumes.

Residents first noticed the fumes wafting across the industrial area late last week and many people, including schoolchildren, started vomiting and developing breathing difficulties.

Johor chief minister Sahruddin Jamal said 75 people had so far been sent to hospital for treatment, according to official news agency Bernama.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Authorities have now ordered the closure of all 475 educational institutions in the area until Thursday, including three institutes of higher education, 111 public schools, 14 private schools and 347 kindergartens.

The latest incident is not believed to be linked to the first.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad vowed to act against those responsible.

"It seems like there are factories that are not very concerned about safety," he said.

"We have to identify those responsible for causing the pollution and take stern action against them."

Residents expressed anger over the latest toxic leak.

"This is also affecting our livelihood as many people are shying away from buying food in this area," Normah Ahmad, a 63-year-old trader, told The Star newspaper.

"I hope the authorities will take this seriously."

It was not clear what had caused the latest incident. Mr Sahruddin said authorities were investigating 30 chemical factories in the area.

After the March incident, three men were arrested and charged over dumping waste.

 

AFP

Government & Economy

Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia

UK's Johnson admits needing EU support in event of no-deal Brexit

Solomon Islands plans due diligence tour on Taiwan ties

China says Africa projects should be sustainable, denounces criticism

Hangovers at work inflict £1.4b headache on UK economy

Trump plans to meet with Xi, Putin and Erdogan this week at G-20

Editor's Choice

nwy_Singapore_250619_9_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

nwy_SEMBCORP_250619_6_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

nwy_SGX_250619_8_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod to buy African cement producer Schwenk Namibia

Most Read

1 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom
2 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
3 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
4 40% of Sky Everton units sold
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Must Read

nwy_WALKING_250619_62_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia

Jun 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' earnings growth, dividends attractive; Reits looking overpriced: UBS

bankfile.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks earn top marks for customer satisfaction from Asia corporate clients

file75eg9n58l6qmf3647l9.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Consumer

Brand disloyalty 'the new normal' for Singapore consumers: Nielsen survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening