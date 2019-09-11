You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Scottish court says UK PM Johnson's suspension of parliament is unlawful

Wed, Sep 11, 2019 - 8:44 PM

file7724kxefp2fxi63459r.jpg
Boris Johnson's decision to suspend the British parliament this week for five weeks was unlawful and should be annulled, Scotland's highest court of appeal ruled on Wednesday in an embarrassing setback for the prime minister.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Boris Johnson's decision to suspend the British parliament this week for five weeks was unlawful and should be annulled, Scotland's highest court of appeal ruled on Wednesday in an embarrassing setback for the prime minister.

Parliament was prorogued - suspended - on Monday until Oct 14, a move opponents argued was designed to thwart their attempts to scrutinise his plans for leaving the European Union and allow him to push through a no-deal Brexit on Oct 31.

"You cannot break the law with impunity, Boris Johnson," said Joanna Cherry, the Scottish National Party lawmaker who led the challenge. "We are calling for parliament to be recalled immediately," she told Sky News after the unanimous verdict by three judges at Scotland's Court of Session.

Mr Johnson's office said the government would appeal to the Supreme Court, the highest judicial body in the United Kingdom. It was not immediately clear what effect the ruling would have.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Any decision to accelerate the meeting of Parliament during prorogation is a matter for the government," a spokeswoman for the Speaker of the House of Commons told the BBC.

Mr Johnson announced on Aug 28 that parliament would be prorogued, saying the government wanted the suspension so it could then launch a new legislative agenda.

Opponents said the real reason was to shut down debate and challenges to his Brexit plans. The court was shown documents that showed Mr Johnson was considering prorogation weeks before he formally asked Queen Elizabeth to suspend the legislature.

"The UK government needs to bring forward a strong domestic legislative agenda," a government spokesman said in response to Wednesday's ruling. "Proroguing parliament is the legal and necessary way of delivering this."

However, in an excoriating judgement, the Scottish judges ruled the principal reason for suspension was to stymie lawmakers and allow Mr Johnson to pursue a no-deal Brexit policy.

"This was an egregious case of a clear failure to comply with generally accepted standards of behaviour of public authorities," concluded one judge, Philip Brodie, according to a summary of the court verdict.

Judge James Drummond Young had determined that "the only inference that could be drawn was that the UK government and the Prime Minister wished to restrict Parliament," the summary said.

"The Court will accordingly make an Order declaring that the Prime Minister's advice to HM (Her Majesty) the Queen and the prorogation which followed thereon was unlawful and is thus null and of no effect."

Ms Cherry and other lawmakers, including some parliamentarians who were thrown out of Johnson's Conservative Party last week for rebelling over Brexit, said parliament should be recalled without delay.

One of the former Conservatives, Dominic Grieve, said if Mr Johnson had misled the queen over the reasons for prorogation, he should resign.

"If that were to be the case that this had happened, Boris Johnson would find himself in an untenable position in parliament," Mr Grieve told BBC TV.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the ruling.

A lower Scottish court had originally rejected the challenge and last Friday, London's High Court also dismissed a similar challenge by campaigners. An appeal in that case is due to be heard on Sept 17 at the Supreme Court

Mr Johnson, who took office in July, has promised to take Britain out of the EU on Oct 31 with or without a withdrawal agreement.

Before parliament was suspended, lawmakers forced through legislation which compels the prime minister to seek a three-month delay to Brexit on Oct 19 if no divorce agreement has been agreed to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

However, Mr Johnson has ruled out asking the EU for any extension to the exit date.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

JPMorgan tells staff: Make it clear Hong Kong, Taiwan are part of China

China exempts 16 types of US goods from additional tariffs

California passes landmark bill to remake gig economy

Israeli economic growth overshadows struggles of working poor

Philippines' Duterte says Xi offering gas deal if arbitration case ignored

Editor's Choice

nz_maybank_110920.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Most financial institutions cut or hold fixed-deposit rates steady

BT_20190911_ANGCREDITOR11_3889171.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Sycamore Tree saga: trade creditor throws spanner in the works

nz_phone_110925.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore, Asean telcos stand to make billions from 5G: Report

Must Read

nz_prep2_110951.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Fewer condos, HDB flats leased in August but rents largely steady: SRX data

doc77231mamp6r1b32jpiba_doc6uc8tsb5szbwqffv8bo.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

255-jervois-road1.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Jervois Road GCB up for sale with S$38.8m guide price

Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

More crazy-rich Asians consider ESG factors when investing: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly