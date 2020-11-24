You are here

Sea's Forrest Li named SBA's Businessman of the Year

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 8:00 PM
FORREST Li, head honcho of Internet giant Sea, was named Businessman of the Year at the Singapore Business Awards (SBA) 2019/2020, which celebrates corporate leaders who have made their mark in their industries.

Mr Li, who is Sea's founder, chairman and chief executive, was recognised for his vision in building up a consumer Internet giant with a strong global presence. The New York-listed firm has three core businesses: digital entertainment arm Garena, e-commerce platform Shopee and fintech unit SeaMoney.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat presented the awards at the SBA dinner on Tuesday evening, held at the Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) auditorium with safe distancing and entry measures in place.

The other award winners include Seah Kian Peng, group chief executive of NTUC Enterprise and NTUC Fairprice Co-operative, who was named Outstanding Chief Executive Officer of the Year. Mr Seah was lauded for his leadership and dedication towards assuring Singaporeans that daily essentials remain accessible and affordable during Covid-19, and for developing an extensive network to serve the community's needs in a time of need.

Meanwhile, Jessica Tan Sin Yin, group co-chief executive of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, was named Outstanding Overseas Executive of the Year. Ms Tan rose to the top brass of the Chinese financial services giant and oversees its continued development as a technology-powered firm.

Semiconductor and electronics solutions provider AEM Holdings clinched The Enterprise Award for its ability to capitalise on emerging trends amid the growing demand for chips. The mainboard-listed firm also has displayed a consistent track record in its financial performance.

Launched in 1985, the SBA is jointly organised by The Business Times, an SPH publication, and express and logistics company DHL Express Singapore.

Wong Wei Kong, chairman of the SBA organising committee and BT editor, said: "The four winners of this year's SBA have all demonstrated amazing grit, persistence and flair in their respective businesses and SBA has recognised the efforts and contributions to each of their industries. A very heartfelt congratulations to these very well-deserved winners."

Christopher Ong, managing director of DHL Express Singapore, added: "Leadership at its best is often forged in a crisis. All our winners this year showed exemplary fortitude and ingenuity in steering their businesses through unprecedented waters. Their remarkable stewardship allowed their businesses to continue to thrive even in such a challenging climate. Their success stories inspire us all."

