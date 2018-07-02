You are here
Second phase of Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-city launched
The second government-to-government project between Singapore and China celebrates its 10th year in 2018
Tianjin
THE second major phase of the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-city (SSTEC) project has formally been launched, focusing on the development of a glitzy but green central business district (CBD) in the heart of the 30 sq km township.
Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong
