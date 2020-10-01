You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Security tight in Hong Kong ahead of expected banned China national day protest

Thu, Oct 01, 2020 - 10:06 AM

rk_hongkong_011020.jpg
Security was tight in Hong Kong early on Thursday with police vans dotting the streets ahead of an expected China national day march by pro-democracy protesters, despite authorities banning the demonstration.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Security was tight in Hong Kong early on Thursday with police vans dotting the streets ahead of an expected China national day march by pro-democracy protesters, despite authorities banning the demonstration.

Groups of officers in riot gear conducted stop-and-search operations along an expected marching route linking the prime shopping district of Causeway Bay with the administrative Admiralty district.

Late on Wednesday, police said they had arrested five people for inciting participation in illegal assemblies online.

Local newspaper South China Morning Post reported earlier this week about 6,000 officers would be deployed on a day of heightened alert, citing unnamed sources.

Anti-government protests, which often turned violent in 2019, have been smaller and fewer this year due to coronavirus restrictions on group gatherings and fears over a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing on June 30.

SEE ALSO

Cathay open to employee ideas for restructuring plan

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

But there have been calls online for protests in several districts after a march application by Civil Human Rights Front, which organised million-people marches last year, was dismissed by police citing Covid-19 and violence at previous marches.

It was unclear how many people would join any demonstrations.

"I don't think protesting is an effective way to express my opinion, because the government tries every method to suppress protests," said 22-year-old Lee as she looked at a group of police officers across the street.

Four members of the League of Social Democrats, led by veteran activist Leung Kwok-hung, known as Long Hair, marched holding a banner reading "There is no national day celebration, only national mourning."

Four is the maximum number of people allowed to gather under coronavirus restrictions.

The Oct 1 China national day is resented by many democracy supporters in Hong Kong who say Beijing is eroding the wide-ranging liberties the former British colony was promised when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

For pro-Beijing supporters, it is an opportunity to drum up patriotism in China's most restive city.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam attended a low-key flag raising ceremony along with other officials on Thursday. The government did not open up the ceremony to the public, citing health risks.

Ms Lam said the new national security law has restored stability in Hong Kong.

"Myself and my colleagues will fearlessly continue to fulfil our responsibility to uphold and protect national security with determination," she said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan's business sentiment perks up as hit from pandemic begins to ease

US Senate passes stopgap to prevent government shutdown

Facebook bans US ads that call voting fraud widespread or election invalid

After Xi's climate surprise, no biodiversity announcement

Seagram heiress jailed for bankrolling sex cult

Federal Reserve extends share buyback ban on US banks into Q4

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 1, 2020 10:12 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares track Wall Street higher, set to snap 3-day losing streak

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Thursday, following an upbeat session on Wall Street as talks progressed on a...

Oct 1, 2020 09:58 AM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysia's FGV disappointed with US ban on its palm oil products

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian palm oil producer FGV Holdings Bhd has taken steps to fix allegations that it uses forced...

Oct 1, 2020 09:48 AM
Companies & Markets

IndoAgri Brazil JVs propose to reorganise and consolidate sugar assets, operations

INDOFOOD Agri Resources' joint ventures (JVs) have proposed to reorganise and consolidate their sugar assets and...

Oct 1, 2020 09:39 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong, Shanghai, South Korea, Taipei: Markets closed for public holiday

[HONG KONG] Financial markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai, South Korea and Taipei are closed on Thursday for public...

Oct 1, 2020 09:32 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares advance at Thursday's open; STI up 0.5%

SINGAPORE shares were pulled into positive territory on Thursday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI)...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singtel's group CEO Chua Sock Koong to retire; Yuen Kuan Moon to take over

Government traineeship scheme eases out amid supply-demand mismatch

Amazon to take Citigroup office space in Singapore's finance hub

HDB appoints to its board SAF commander, architect and ambassador

Hot stock: Sembmarine shares rise 2.8% as investors gain optimism on potential merger

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.