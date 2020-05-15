You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Self-distancing a pipe dream in Hong Kong's cramped 'cubicle flats'

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 3:42 PM

rk_wongmeiying_150520.jpg
Squashed inside the 50-sq-ft living space she shares with her son, Wong Mei-ying knows social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic is all but impossible.

[HONG KONG] Squashed inside the 50-sq-ft living space she shares with her son, Wong Mei-ying knows social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic is all but impossible.

The 70-year-old Hong Konger lives in one of the city's notorious "cubicle flats" - subdivided apartments that make up...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 03:48 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares edge higher on China's factory data, post weekly loss

[SEOUL] South Korean shares edged higher on Friday as Chinese factory data showed signs of a recovery in the world's...

May 15, 2020 03:44 PM
Real Estate

New private home sales in Singapore plunge in April amid "circuit breaker"

DESPITE a plunge in sales of new homes in April, the very rich had no problem forking out money for their favourite...

May 15, 2020 03:37 PM
Garage

Uber-Grubhub may get stomachache from deal fuss

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber Technologies and Grubhub may get a stomachache from all the deal fuss. A tie-up would create...

May 15, 2020 03:36 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets rebound at open

[LONDON] Europe's major stock markets rebounded at the open on Friday, having tanked a day earlier on news of more...

May 15, 2020 03:23 PM
Government & Economy

793 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 Singaporean/PR

[SINGAPORE] A total of 793 new Covid-19 cases have been preliminarily confirmed on Friday (May 15), taking the total...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.