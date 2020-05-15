Self-distancing a pipe dream in Hong Kong's cramped 'cubicle flats'

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[HONG KONG] Squashed inside the 50-sq-ft living space she shares with her son, Wong Mei-ying knows social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic is all but impossible.
The 70-year-old Hong Konger lives in one of the city's notorious "cubicle flats" - subdivided apartments that make up...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes